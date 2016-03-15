Top 10 high street picks of the week by hellofashion.com / 15 March 2016 Topshop, Chain ankle strap sandals, £49 Read more about: River Island Debenhams Topshop H&M Zara Fashion Cocorose Carnaby Lips & Mustache Applique, £60 River Island, Yellow zip-up A-line skirt, £32 Nikki de Marchi Galatea 'Chantal' Swimsuit, £168 H&M, Necklace trim dress, £49.99 Zara, Burgundy cross body bag, £19.99 Topshop, Coffee cup sleep tee, £20 Debenhams, Butterfly by Matthew Williamson green jungle print swimsuit, £42 River Island, Asymmetric cami, £26 Debenhams, Floozie by French White round cat eye sunglasses, £16