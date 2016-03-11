Kate, Princess Beatrice and Queen Rania: The best royal style of the week

by hellofashion.com /

The Duchess of Cambridge.

 Photo: © Rex

Read more about:

The Duchess of Cambridge.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Mathilde of Belgium

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Mathilde of Belgium

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Letizia of Spain.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Letizia of Spain.

 Photo: © Rex

Princess Beatrice.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Rania of Jordan.

 Photo: © Rex