Celebrity women we love for their positive body images by hellofashion.com / 09 March 2016 Like many of us, stars face insecurities with their own bodies. From Adele to Chrissy Teigen and Demi Lovato, we've rounded up all the celebrities we love for sharing and promoting their positive body images... Demi Lovato "We all have problem areas. I'm always going to have thick thighs. I can't change that, and obsessing over it will only make me miserable. Learning to be grateful for our bodies and taking care of them are the best ways for us to empower ourselves physically, mentally, and spiritually," the Confident singer told Fitness magazine. Iskra Lawrence As a model, I feel a great responsibility and I understand how an image can make a young woman feel," the model told us recently. "I used to tear myself apart because of an image I'd seen so I want to do the opposite – I want to empower women and tell them that they're beautiful as well. If you have thread veins like me, why is that a flaw? "It feels good to put myself out there as I actually am. It makes me feel more beautiful because I know people like the real me, not the airbrushed, perfected me." Chrissy Teigen "We really need to retool the language because we're all real women; we just come in all different shapes and sizes," the model told TODAY Style in 2015. "Everyone needs to know there's no such thing as perfect. We're all just jaded and weirded out by these people on Instagram. But it's about being confident and going out there and being happy by the pool, having a good life and a good time." Adele "I do have body image problems, for sure, but I don’t let them rule my life at all. And there’s bigger issues going on in the world than how I might feel about myself and stuff like that," she said in 2015. "There’s only one of you so why would you want to look like everyone else? Why would you want to have the same hairstyle as everyone else and have the same opinions as everybody else?” Serena Williams "I know I get flack for my physique, and it has been a struggle to love my body, but now curves are in and I'm happier in myself," the tennis player told Britain's The Times Magazine in 2016. Meghan Trainor "Recently we were doing a fitting for this music video, and I was like, 'All these dancers next to me, they're so tiny,' and I felt insecure again and my best friend was like, 'You are all about that bass. Do not forget that.' I was like, 'You're right! I am hot, and I look bomb in these outfits, and I'm going to kill it in this video," the Dear Future Husband singer told ET in 2016. Melissa McCarthy "There's an epidemic in our country of girls and women feeling bad about themselves based on what .5% of the human race looks like. It starts very young. My message is that as long as everybody's healthy, enjoy and embrace whatever body type you have," the Ghostbusters star told Redbook magazine in 2016. Ashley Graham "We need to work together to redefine the global image of beauty, and it starts by becoming your own role model" - Ashley said during a Ted Talk speech in 2015. Lena Dunham "I don’t feel like my work is dependent on my size. I feel like my work is dependent on the fact that I’m an everywoman. I’d be an everywoman if I lost 20 pounds or if I gained 50 pounds, because of my attitude and it’s my relationship to the world and the fact that like I have two front teeth that are bigger than the rest of my teeth," the Girls star told Time in 2012. Jennifer Lawrence "I'm never going to starve myself for a part. I don't want little girls to be like, 'Oh, I want to look like Katniss, so I'm going to skip dinner!' [...] I was trying to get my body to look fit and strong, not thin and underfed," the Hunger Games star told ELLE magazine. Jennifer Lopez "I think a healthy body image comes from being the best you, not competing with anybody else," the singer told Us Weekly. "You know, I'm not a 6-foot tall model...I'm not a size 2. I think it's about focusing on yourself and just trying to be the best you." Mindy Kaling "If I call myself a cute, chubby girl, the natural kind woman’s response is, ‘You’re not chubby! You’re beautiful! And thin!’ And I always want to hug the person and say, ‘It’s OK, I identify as someone who is cute and chubby – that doesn’t mean I’m not worthy of love and attention and intimacy,'" the actress told The Guardian in 2015. Misty Copeland "I think body-image issues are not just a dancer thing. I think we're much more in tune and aware because the body is our instrument and art and we stare at ourselves in a mirror all day, but I feel like it's something that every woman experiences and every girl experiences," the ballerina told ELLE in 2015. Khloe Kardashian "I’m proud of my body," the reality star wrote in a blogpost. "My body weight will always be something that I’ll struggle with for the rest of my life, but I’m finally in a good place and learning to love me for me, and not somebody else's standards." Drew Barrymore "I'd drive myself nuts if I were [obsessed with body image]. I am who I am, and I just don't have a bikini body, I don't even have a one-piece any more - the messages we send to ourselves and to other women, what we relay to our children, those messages have to be based on reality," the actress told InStyle in 2015. Taylor Swift "I definitely have body issues, but everybody does. When you come to the realization that everybody does—even the people that I consider flawless—then you can start to live with the way you are. I've read interviews with some of the most beautiful women who have insecurities. And you look at them and you're like, 'How do you have? Name one thing wrong with yourself,' and they could name a handful."