BFFs Kendall and Gigi storm the runway for Chanel

by hellofashion.com /

Gigi Hadid looked typically stunning as she took to the runway for Chanel as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

 

Read more about:

Kendall Jenner also stood out as she modelled the French brand's new wares.

 

Kendall Jenner.

 

Willow Smith, Karl Lagerfeld, Pharrell and his wife Helen.

 

Creative director Karl Lagerfeld and his godson Hudson.

 

Kris Jenner was there to cheer on her daughter.

 

Gigi arriving at the show.

 

Creative director Karl Lagerfeld and his godson Hudson.

 

Jada Pinkett-Smith and her daughter Willow.

 