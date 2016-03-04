There are SO many celebs at Paris Fashion Week... by hellofashion.com / 04 March 2016 After walking the Giambattista Valli runway, model Gigi Hadid showed off her chic, Parisian street style. Read more about: Fashion news Paris Fashion Week Olivia Palermo and her husband Johannes Huebl made the ultimate fashion duo at the Valentino show. Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio made the streets of Paris her personal runway wearing a coat from Ports, paired with Versace pants and top and Christian Louboutin shoes. Eva Longoria sat front row at the Shiatzy Chen show, where she snapped photos of the fall/winter looks. Supermodel Gigi Hadid was a vision in cream as she hit the runway at the Chanel fashion show Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith enjoyed quality mother-daughter time at the Chanel fashion show. Actress Dakota Fanning turned heads and made bulbs flash arriving at the Valentino fashion show. Kendall Jenner was pretty in pink walking the runway at Chanel's Fall/Winter 2016/2017 show. Chanel's Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld walked the runway with his godson Hudson Kroenig following the French house's womenswear fashion show. Olivia Palermo had a major street style moment leaving the Giambattista Valli show. Bella Hadid showed off her model-off-duty style leaving the Chanel show. Kris and Kendall Jenner had a stylish mother-daughter moment at the Editorialist Spring/Summer 2016 Issue Launch Party held at the Hotel Peninsula. Bradley Cooper is seen arriving to watch girlfriend Irina Shayk in the Givenchy show. Irina on the runway for the French fashion house. Bradley kept his eyes on the action throughout the Givenchy show. Candice Swanepoel for Givenchy. Candice Swanepoel for Givenchy. Lara Stone at Givenchy. Ciara at Givenchy. Bella Hadid for Givenchy. Bella Hadid for Givenchy. Gabriel Day Lewis at Givenchy. Kanye West and Kris Jenner at Givenchy. Chiara Ferragni at Givenchy. Kris Jenner and Kanye West were dressed to impress while sitting front row at the Balmain fashion show. Kelly Rowland looked stunning as she attended the Balmain presentation in all-suede. Victoria's Secret star Sara Sampino made her Paris Fashion Week debut for one of her "favorite brands" during the Balmain fashion show. Matthew Bellamy and Elle Evans arrived and stayed close during the Balmain fashion show. Yes, that's Alessandra Ambrosio as a blonde for Balmain. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also swapped her blonde locks for a much darker hue for Balmain. Jessica Alba dazzled at the Balmain after-party. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was chic in all black ahead of the Balmain show. Olivia Palermo made the street her runway on the way to the Chloe fashion show. Chiara Ferragni was a Balmain beauty, working the brand during her arrival to the presentation. Sophie Kennedy Clark and Annabelle Wallis attended the Chloe presentation. Kate Mara, Emma Roberts, Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, Ciara, Suki Waterhouse and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis were all front row and camera-ready during the H&M presentation. Jamie Bell and Kate Mara were arm-in-arm during the H&M presentation. Emma Roberts and Ciara looked stunning during the H&M presentation. Ashley Graham walked the catwalk in her first major fashion show during H&M's presentation. Riley Keough kicked off Paris Fashion Week at the Coach Prom 2016 Party. Chloe Grace Moretz attended the prom 2016 party hosted by Coach to launch Paris Fashion Week.