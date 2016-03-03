Supermodels display dramatic new hair colours at Balmain show by hellofashion.com / 03 March 2016 Yes, that's Kendall Jenner - we had to do a double take too when we saw these photos! The supermodel swapped hair colour with BFF Gigi Hadid for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week... Read more about: Fashion news Paris Fashion Week We think Kendall suits the platinum look! Gigi Hadid sported a deep brown shade that contrasted to her usual honey-hued locks. Victoria's Secret supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio shared this pic of herself posing with Karlie Kloss backstage. "Blonde have more fun," she captioned the fun snap. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley went over to the dark side, swapping her blonde locks for an almost jet-black mane. Karlie Kloss also hit the catwalk at Balmain, showing off long blonde tresses. Kendall's mum Kris Jenner was front row to support her daughter as she walked for the French fashion house. Alessandra Ambrosio.