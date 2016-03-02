Why Margot Robbie has taken the top spot on our #girlcrush list by hellofashion.com / 02 March 2016 There were tons of amazing looks on the Oscars 2016 red carpet. But we couldn't take our eyes off Margot Robbie - the actress looked showstopping, almost like an Oscar statuette herself, in a divine gold sequin Tom Ford gown... Read more about: Fashion news Celebrity style Margot Robbie Just two days later, the Wolf of Wall Street star stepped out looking just as incredible, hitting the premiere of Whiskey Tango Foxtrot in a black plunging Valentino jumpsuit that showed off her seriously enviable curves. After seeing the pics, we decided we needed more of Margot, so we've taken a look back at her best style hits to date... Attending a British Airways party in a black Self-Portrait dress. Check out the hair - how stunning! Channelling androgynous chic in a white suit to attends the Givenchy show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week. Making monochrome magic at the premiere of Focus last year. Simple but oh so chic at the Oscars 2015 in Saint Laurent. Changing into a striped gown for the after party. Margot favours a black, white and muted colour palette, rarely opting for bright colours. Rocking a gothic black gown at an Oscars luncheon. Casual chic goals, right here. A ray of sunshine in this dazzling plunging dress. White hot in a body-con number. Sequins certainly suit the stunning actress. Attending a dinner at Windsor Castle in a slinky satin grey gown. In custom-made Prada at the Met Gala in 2015. Channelling old Hollywood glamour in this divine red gown. Showing off her new hair colour at the Oscars in 2014. Turning heads in a Saint Laurent dress. Shunning the typical red carpet dress for a jumpsuit that flattered her every curve. Turning heads at the Golden Globes in this stunning Gucci gown. Adding a dose of drama to the red carpet in a billowing satin gown. We love this quirky look on the star. Every inch a Grecian goddess in this divine white gown. Lighting up the red carpet in this white lace number.