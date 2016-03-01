Mother's day 2016: Gift guide

Debenhams Flowers Designer Luxury Pink & White Rose Bouquet, £39.99.

 

Origins Anti-Aging Bests, £48.

 

Urban Decay Naked 3 Palette, £38.50.

 

Izaak Azanei Natural Faux Pom Pom Scollar, £175.

 

Pandora Sparkling Love Knot Ring, £50.

 

Henry London Hammersmith watch, £85.

 

Urban Outfitters Urban Grow Copper Star Terrarium Planter, £30.

 

St. Tropez Gradual Tan Set, £25, available at asos.com.

 

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Blush Edition Eau De Toilette, £59, available at houseoffraser.co.uk.

 

Mint Velvet Naomi pump, £89.

 

Mark Hill Hot Air Brush, £15.

 

Sanctuary With Love gift, £19.

 

Mint Velvet cardigan, £59.

 

Philips Steam & Go 2-in-1 Handheld Garment Steamer, £49.99, available at johnlewis.com.

 

Givenchy Live Irresistible, £75.50, available at Harrods.

 

Victoria's Secret xo Victoria Eau de Parfum, from £38.24.

 

Fortnum & Mason's Mother's Day hamper, £85.

 

Buy A Gift Champneys Luxury Spa Day with Breakfast, Lunch and Treatment for Two, £199.

 

Sisley Paris Soir de Lune Eau de Parfum, £81.

 

Bella Freud 1970 Candle Black Edition, £38, available at hervia.com.

 

Jo Malone London Mother’s Day Floral Box, £130, exclusively available at the Regent Street and Sloane Street Boutiques.

 

Curvy Kate Atomic Melon bra and short set, £46.

 

Up in Lights Alphabet Letter, £10.99.

 

Ugg Scuffette Liberty slipper, £90.

 

Victoria's Secret BODY BY VICTORIA Demi Bra & panties, from £31.

 

Hook LDN Wander Chunky Cateye Acetate Sunglasses, £130.

 

Michael Kors Sexy Sunset Eau De Parfum, £79.

 

Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser Rose & Cedrat Limited Edition, £20.75.

 

AVEDA Stress-Fix Soaking Salts, £31, available at John Lewis.

 

Joe & Seph's Glass Biscotti Jar, £26.99.

 

The Cambridge Satchel Company Striped Small Cloud Bag, £130.

 

Real Techniques Cheek & Lip set, £19.99, available at Boots.

 

Kat and Bee ring, £590.

 

New no!no! PRO Gold Limited Edition, available exclusively at Harrods.

 

Lindor Strawberries & Cream truffles, £4.89.

 

Myia Passiello Timeless Swarovski Zirconia Round Stud Earrings, $39.

 

Fossil Glitz Knot Studs, £35.

 

Tom Dixon scented candle, £80.

 

Dior J’adore Eau de Toilette, from £58, available nationwide.

 

L'Occitane Divine Collection, £120.

 

Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Rosa Fragrance, £77 for 75ml.

 