Mother's day 2016: Gift guide by hellofashion.com / 01 March 2016 Debenhams Flowers Designer Luxury Pink & White Rose Bouquet, £39.99. Read more about: Fashion news Hair and beauty Origins Anti-Aging Bests, £48. Urban Decay Naked 3 Palette, £38.50. Izaak Azanei Natural Faux Pom Pom Scollar, £175. Pandora Sparkling Love Knot Ring, £50. Henry London Hammersmith watch, £85. Urban Outfitters Urban Grow Copper Star Terrarium Planter, £30. St. Tropez Gradual Tan Set, £25, available at asos.com. Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Blush Edition Eau De Toilette, £59, available at houseoffraser.co.uk. Mint Velvet Naomi pump, £89. Mark Hill Hot Air Brush, £15. Sanctuary With Love gift, £19. Mint Velvet cardigan, £59. Philips Steam & Go 2-in-1 Handheld Garment Steamer, £49.99, available at johnlewis.com. Givenchy Live Irresistible, £75.50, available at Harrods. Victoria's Secret xo Victoria Eau de Parfum, from £38.24. Fortnum & Mason's Mother's Day hamper, £85. Buy A Gift Champneys Luxury Spa Day with Breakfast, Lunch and Treatment for Two, £199. Sisley Paris Soir de Lune Eau de Parfum, £81. Bella Freud 1970 Candle Black Edition, £38, available at hervia.com. Jo Malone London Mother’s Day Floral Box, £130, exclusively available at the Regent Street and Sloane Street Boutiques. Curvy Kate Atomic Melon bra and short set, £46. Up in Lights Alphabet Letter, £10.99. Ugg Scuffette Liberty slipper, £90. Victoria's Secret BODY BY VICTORIA Demi Bra & panties, from £31. Hook LDN Wander Chunky Cateye Acetate Sunglasses, £130. Michael Kors Sexy Sunset Eau De Parfum, £79. Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish™ Hot Cloth Cleanser Rose & Cedrat Limited Edition, £20.75. AVEDA Stress-Fix Soaking Salts, £31, available at John Lewis. Joe & Seph's Glass Biscotti Jar, £26.99. The Cambridge Satchel Company Striped Small Cloud Bag, £130. Real Techniques Cheek & Lip set, £19.99, available at Boots. Kat and Bee ring, £590. New no!no! PRO Gold Limited Edition, available exclusively at Harrods. Lindor Strawberries & Cream truffles, £4.89. Myia Passiello Timeless Swarovski Zirconia Round Stud Earrings, $39. Fossil Glitz Knot Studs, £35. Tom Dixon scented candle, £80. Dior J’adore Eau de Toilette, from £58, available nationwide. L'Occitane Divine Collection, £120. Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Rosa Fragrance, £77 for 75ml.