20 times celebrities suffered Photoshop fails

With the constant sharing of pictures over social media, the pressure to look perfect increases by the day.

Especially for celebrities – followed by millions of people, their every move is scrutinised.

But while we understand celebrities photoshopping their pictures, we don't totally approve of the practice... Especially when it's Beyoncé – if she feels the need to Photoshop, what chance do us mere mortals have?!

Here are 10 times celebrities were caught photoshopping their pics...

Khloe Kardashian

Earlier this week, the gym bunny posted this shot on her Instagram account, writing: "I'm just trying to be better than I used to be. I compete with myself."

But astute followers were quick to spot something unusual going on in Khloe's pic - check out the bend in the wall near her thigh.

 

Khloe quickly deleted the altered snap, before uploading the original shot and a message for her followers.

"If only hatin burned calories how dope yall would be. Too bad it doesn't. Here's the OG shot. The petty movement ain't cute. Oh and I almost forgot... Namaste," she wrote.

 

Kim Kardashian

Kim harked back to her 'skinny days' when she posted this throwback photo on Instagram. "Throwback to a few years ago #SkinnyDays #OnTheTreadmillRightNOW," she wrote...

 

Kim Kardashian

But the original image, taken in 2010, shows a few differences - the star appears to have reshaped her nose, bum, waist, breast and also removed the zip from the back of her dress.

 

Kim Kardashian

Back when Kim was good pals with Blac Chyna, the pair liked to post shots of themselves after working out. But this pic raised eyebrows - take a closer look at the curved door frame.

 

Kim Kardashian

This snap also got tongues wagging, again for the door frame and curved line of the floor tiles. But Kim denied the allegations, writing: "It sucks when people make u surgery or Photoshop lies when I am so disciplined & work so hard. Just trying to motivate others & show anyone struggling with weight they can totally achieve whatever they want if they are dedicated."

 

Kim Kardashian

This pic of Kim and best friend Jonathan Cheban is one of the more strange celebrity Photoshop fails... What happened to her arm?!

 

Kylie Jenner

Kim's sister Kylie has also come under fire for altering her images - she posted a bikini snap (left) that bore tell-tale signs of Photoshop, due to some pixelation at the edges. Kylie removed the snap almost immediately and replaced it with the original image (right).

 

Miranda Kerr

The former Victoria's Secret angel has been involved in a few Photoshop scandals. Three years ago, she shared this snap of herself posing with Michael Kors...

 

Miranda Kerr

But the original image surfaced on the internet and showed that Miranda's waist had been pulled in to make it appear smaller.

 

Miranda Kerr

Although she already has one of the most coveted bodies in the world, Miranda appears to have retouched this pre-red carpet snap - look at the wavy carpet...

 

Miranda Kerr

Another occasion saw Miranda share a pic with her two former fellow angels Doutzen Kroes and Alessandra Ambrosio ahead of the VS show, which she was unable to attend.

 

Miranda Kerr

But astute social media fans spotted something unusual about the photo and found the original snap, which showed that she had trimmed her waist down.

 

Miranda Kerr

Miranda apologised for the mix-up, writing: "Hi guys, here is the original VS image! When I re-posted the photo this week to support the girls I screen grabbed it off the internet when I was working in Japan. I had no idea it was photoshopped. All good intentions - sorry for the confusion and congratulations to the girls for such a great show."

 

Beyoncé

The pop superstar has been known to retouch pics of herself. Sharing this snap from a holiday in 2013, the singer was accused of slimming down her legs - notably her left thigh in order to exaggerate a thigh gap.

 

Beyoncé

It wasn't the first time she'd tried to alter the shape of her legs on images - sharing a snap from a yacht, Beyoncé's photoshopping was given away by the uneven nature of the stairs between her legs.

 

Beyoncé

She was also called out for altering this holiday snap (check out the curved iPhone and glass of wine) although it's not clear why she made the changes to this one.

 

Beyoncé

And the curtains around her waist in this shot are suspiciously curved...

 

Britney Spears

Popstar Britney had the most enviable abs in the world for a long time, so it's no wonder the singer feels pressure to maintain them! Despite looking pretty incredible in her bikini snap, the Britney appears to have pulled her already-toned waist in a bit further, causing distortion to the picture frame on her left.

 

Kris Jenner and Gordon Ramsay

Kris *might* have overdone it on FaceTune when she uploaded this snap of herself with the cooking sensation...

 

Lindsay Lohan

The star came under fire from her fans for posting this snap - judging by the distorted nature of the products on the right of her body, Lindsay had a go at photoshopping the image...

 

Lady Gaga

The megastar suffered a Photoshop fail when she uploaded this snap - take a look at the line of the mirror...

 

John Mayer

Perhaps our most unlikely offender, musician John joined the Photoshop fail club when he shared this heavily Facetuned snap of himself posing with a pal.

 

Kelly Brook

After a night out, model Kelly shared this snap on her social media channels.

 

Kelly Brook

Fans were quick to remark that her waist looked particularly tiny, and Kelly was forced to defend herself in another post.

She insisted that the photos she shared were “not unrealistic to who I am”, writing: "I embrace my curves and love my body. Slightly photoshopping pics is no different to women wearing fake hair, putting chicken fillets in their bras, squeezing into Spanx or having filler and Botox in their face. None of which I do."

 