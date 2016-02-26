20 times celebrities suffered Photoshop fails

With the constant sharing of pictures over social media, the pressure to look perfect increases by the day.



Especially for celebrities – followed by millions of people, their every move is scrutinised.



But while we understand celebrities photoshopping their pictures, we don't totally approve of the practice... Especially when it's Beyoncé – if she feels the need to Photoshop, what chance do us mere mortals have?!



Here are 10 times celebrities were caught photoshopping their pics...



Khloe Kardashian



Earlier this week, the gym bunny posted this shot on her Instagram account, writing: "I'm just trying to be better than I used to be. I compete with myself."



But astute followers were quick to spot something unusual going on in Khloe's pic - check out the bend in the wall near her thigh.