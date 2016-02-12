The most stylish celebrity couples by hellofashion.com / 12 February 2016 Gotta love a well-dressed duo! Take a look at our favourite stylish couples... David and Victoria Beckham. Read more about: Fashion news Celebrity style Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively George and Amal Clooney Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham Beyoncé and Jay Z Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Alexa Chung and Alexander Skarsgard Keira Knightley and James Righton