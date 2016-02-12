The most stylish celebrity couples

by hellofashion.com /

Gotta love a well-dressed duo! Take a look at our favourite stylish couples...

David and Victoria Beckham.

 

Read more about:

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

 

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

 

George and Amal Clooney

 

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine

 

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

 

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

 

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

 

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

 

Beyoncé and Jay Z

 

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

 

Alexa Chung and Alexander Skarsgard

 

Keira Knightley and James Righton

 