Victoria Beckham gives us street style inspo in New York by hellofashion.com / 10 February 2016 Victoria Beckham has been in the Big Apple gearing up for her New York Fashion Week show. And the fashion designer has been giving us some serious street style inspiration with her parade of cool looks - go on, take a look... Read more about: Victoria Beckham Fashion news Victoria Beckham style Celebrity style The 41-year-old is a fan of baggy jumpers and leather knee-high boots. Doing androgynous chic in a white tailored tuxedo. Looking impossibly chic in a matching tweed coat and trouser suit. Potentially our favourite look from VB - this oversized white jumper is divine. Taking colour coordinating to the next level...