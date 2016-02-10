Supermodels take the Zoolander 2 premiere by storm by hellofashion.com / 10 February 2016 Kendall Jenner turned out for the world premiere of the hotly anticipated new film Zoolander 2 in New York. The brunette beauty dazzled in a pale pink satin minidress. Read more about: Fashion news Celebrity style Zoolander With the event space transformed into a runway, the cast - along with a host of supermodels - showed off their best model walks. Here, Bradley Cooper's girlfriend Irina Shayk struts the catwalk. Gigi Hadid lead the charge of supermodels. Justin Theroux was in character as he hit the runway with Scrillex. Penelope Cruz looked showstopping as she strutted her stuff. Adriana Lima attended the premiere showing off a stunning beauty look. Former Victoria's Secret model Erin Heatherton was in attendance. Will Ferrell as his character Jacobim Mugatu. Before changing into her runway outfit, Penelope dazzled in this sparkling gold gown.