Valentine's Day gift guide: For her

by hellofashion.com /

Jo Malone London Red Roses Floral Box

Anything Jo Malone is always a winner. But add roses? Bliss!

£130, available exclusively at Harrods

 

Valentino Donna Eau de Parfum

This beautiful, elegant fragrance will look stunning on her dressing table.

£69, available at harrods.com

 

Radley Sweetheart Cross-body bag

This is the cutest little bag - and it helps a good cause, too. All profits from this limited edition bag will be donated to the British Heart Foundation.

£129, available at radley.co.uk

 

Monster Superstar Backfloat

The perfect gift for the bathing beauty, this waterproof floating speaker is the ideal pampering gift.

£149.99, available at Harrods

 

Nikki Lissoni

One of our favourite jewellery brands, Nikki Lissoni's dazzling treats are bound to earn your brownie points on Valentine's Day

Chains from £40, coins from £35 and bangles from £69.50, available at nikkilissoni.co.uk

 

Bella Freud

Bella Freud's iconic jumper is as covetable as ever - get her the updated pastel pink version for serious style points.

£380, available at harrods.com

 

Urban Massage

Banish the stress of a busy city life by indulging in a couples' massage from the comfort of your own home!

Available in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Glasgow, prices start at £65 for one hour.

 

Mint Velvet Hygge Candle Gift Set

You can't go wrong with candles, especially not of this super chic variety.

£35, available at mintvelvet.co.uk

 

Rodial blusher

We're obsessed with this gorgeous compact from make-up brand Rodial - and we reckon she will be too.

£30, available at rodial.co.uk

 

Aveda Beautifying Composition Oil

Treat her to some TLC with this luxurious beautifying oil from Aveda.

£23, available at aveda.co.uk

 

Neom Happiness Candle

Boost positivity and balance emotions with this happy, light and sparkling blend

£30, available at neomorganics.com

 

Wild About

You can't beat a beautiful bouquet of flowers on Valentine's Day. Our top picks goes to this Orchard Kiss bnunch from Wild About.

From £65, available at wildabout.co.uk

 

Artistry

Beauty brand Artistry's Signature Color Lipstick would be a stunning addition to her make-up bag.

£19.95, available at amway.co.uk

 

Maison Margiela

Trying to buy for a fashionista? You'll score serious brownie points with this distressed gold chain midi skirt.

£460, available at hervia.com

 

Atlas & I

This super cute print can be personalised with any two map locations - the ultimate thoughtful Valentine's Day gift.

£48.50, available at atlas-and-i.com

 

Cowshed Valentine's Day bundle

Give her the ultimate pampering gift with this stylish Valentine's Day bundle from Cowshed.

£50, available at cowshedonline.com

 

Taylor Morris

Got a holiday planned together? Get her prepped with these seriously cool Vredefort shades from London brand Taylor Morris.

£150, available at harveynichols.com

 

Braun Face

Give her the gift of flawless skin with this innovative Braun product that helps you break free from impurities and easily create the perfect foundation for your beauty regime for a natural-looking glow.

£69.99, available at Boots

 

Wildfox

We're sure you agree with this sentiment - so let her know!

£101, available at Harrods

 

Christian Louboutin Hawaii Kawai Collection

Jazz up her dressing table with this tropical nail varnish set from Christian Louboutin.

£65, available at christianlouboutin.com

 

Pandora Entwined Hearts Necklace

You can't go wrong with jewellery and this entwined hearts necklace from Pandora is beyond pretty.

£75, available at pandora.net

 

Le Creuset Heart-shaped Ramekins

Give her an extra sweet Valentine's Day dessert with these gorgeous little heart-shaped ramekins.

£30, available at House of Fraser

 

H&M Hand Cream Duo

Simple yet chic additions to her dressing table.

£6.99, available at hm.com

 

Chloé Love Story Eau de Toilette

Very aptly named, this fragrance is a sure winner.

From £42, available at Debenhams

 

L'Occitane Delightful Rose Hugs & Kisses

A sweet little present bound to make her smile.

£16, available at loccitane.com

 

Zara Martin x Skinny Dip Bling headphones

These embellished beauties make a serious style statement - one for the fashionista!

£40m available at skinnydiplondon.com

 

L'Agent by Agent Provocateur

Lingerie is an obvious choice for Valentine's Day, but this stunning set is bound to put a smile on her face - and yours!

£65.25, available at theoutnet.com

 

Mappin & Webb

Simple yet seriously chic, this gorgeous gold bracelet from Mappin & Webb is bound to put you in the good books...

£755, avaiable at mappinandwebb.com

 

The £8 diamond

Diamonds are a girl's best friend but they may be out of your budget... Cute the £8 diamond! Memento Diamond have created this genuine diamond crystal encased within a stunning gem-like octohedron - for just £8!

Available at amazon.co.uk

 

Olympia Le-Tan

If she's a fan of a quirky clutch, this might be the ultimate gift...


£525, available at theoutnet.com

 

Malala Fund x TOMS scarf

Featuring a signature Malala quote and beautiful pattern inspired by traditional Islamic artistry, this TOMS scarf is a stunning addition to her wardrobe. What's more, TOMS will donate 100 per cent of the profits to the Malala Fund, supporting girls' empowerment through education.

£34.99, available at toms.co.uk

 

Playful Promises Sweet Dreams eye mask

Help her get a good night's sleep with this beautiful - and glamorous - eye mask.

£15, available at playfulpromises.com

 

Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Rosa Excelsa Fragrance

The latest addition to the Dolce & Gabbana fragrance family, this enchanting new scent is bound to get you into her good books...!

From £49, available at Debenhams

 

Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Matte Lipstick

Because who wouldn't want to own a bit of Dolce & Gabbana?!

Dolce Excelsa, £29, available at harrods.com

 

Gucci Bamboo EDP Purse Spray

Designed for women on the move, this cute purse spray holds the original Gucci Bamboo eau de parfum.

£29, available at Boots.

 

Citizen Eco-Drive Dress watch

You can't go wrong with a gorgeous timepiece - this Citizen beauty is our top pick.

£149, available at citizenwatch.com

 