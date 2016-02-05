Matthew Williamson threw a pretty cool dinner party

by hellofashion.com /

British fashion brand Matthew Williamson hosted a pretty amazing dinner party on Tuesday Wednesday night to launch their new Amazonia collection. Complete with parrots, various jungle animal figures and a plethora of stunning prints, the swanky bash gave us major #dinnerpartygoals.

Made in Chelsea star Rosie Fortescue attended the event in one of the new collection's stunning fuschia dresses,, posing up with actress Olivia Grant, socialite Violet Manners and Matthew Williamson's Business Director Rosanna Falconer.

 

Read more about:

The brand went all out to portray the Amazonia theme.

 

The dinner party was complete with parrots.

 

Matthew Williamson's Amazonia collection launch party.

 

Sarah Ann Macklin, who features in this month's HELLO! Fashion Monthly, attended the party.

 

Matthew Williamson have drawn heavily from the jungle for his new collection. Shop this dress here.

 

Matthew Williamson's Amazonia collection. Shop this dress here.

 

Matthew Williamson's Amazonia collection. Shop this dress here.

 

Matthew Williamson's Amazonia collection. Shop this dress here.

 