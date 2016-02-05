Matthew Williamson threw a pretty cool dinner party

British fashion brand Matthew Williamson hosted a pretty amazing dinner party on Tuesday Wednesday night to launch their new Amazonia collection. Complete with parrots, various jungle animal figures and a plethora of stunning prints, the swanky bash gave us major #dinnerpartygoals.



Made in Chelsea star Rosie Fortescue attended the event in one of the new collection's stunning fuschia dresses,, posing up with actress Olivia Grant, socialite Violet Manners and Matthew Williamson's Business Director Rosanna Falconer.