Celebrity mother-daughter look-alikes by hellofashion.com / 04 February 2016 Like mother, like daughter! These celebrity mums and their little girls take "twinning" to a whole new level. Here's a look at stunning stars and their look-alike offspring... Read more about: Fashion news Hair and beauty Jessica Simpson and Maxwell Drew. Photo: © Instagram Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe. Photo: © Instagram Fans were quick to double take when Gwyneth Paltrow posted this Instagram selfie with her mini-me daughter Apple Martin. With long blonde hair and big eyes, the 11-year-old is the spit of her mother! Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz. Yolanda Foster and Gigi Hadid. Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber. Christie and Sailor Brinkley. Vanessa Paradis and Lily Rose Depp. Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Jerry Hall and Georgia May Jagger. Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece and Princess Olympia. Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe. Queen Rania of Jordan and Princess Iman.