We need to talk about Penelope Disick's style by hellofashion.com / 21 January 2016 Penelope Disick doesn't get enough praise for her super cute outfits. So when we spotted this gorgeous snap of the adorable tot posing on aunt Khloe Kardashian's Instagram, we decided to chart the little one's best looks to date... Read more about: Fashion news Celebrity style Rocking a mini Balmain number - and a super cool plait - for an outing with dad Scott. Adding a pop of colour to her outfit with a bright pink backpack. Sporting a cute camouflage jacket. A cute leather jacket for an outing with mum Kourtney and cousin North. All-black as she stepped out in LA. Matching tutus with cousin North. The pair attend ballet lessons together looking every inch the part. The two little ones elicited thousands of coos all over the world when they stepped out as matching ballerinas. A more low-key ballet outfit. Rocking a statement hat for an outing with mum Kourtney. Super sweet with her hair pulled into a ponytail. Matching stripes with mum Kourtney. A cute summer dress for an outing in sunny LA. These shoes are the cutest... Matching monochrome ensembles. Leaving the airport in a comfy all-black ensemble. Baby Penelope - how sweet?! A statement headpiece to top off her all-white outfit. We need a Penelope. Pronto.