The best jumpers to buy now

by hellofashion.com /

Markus Lupfer, £280, available at Harrods

 

Read more about:

Chinti and Parker, £350, available at Selfridges

 

Not technically a jumper, but so pretty we had to include...

Mint Velvet, £89

 

Rag & Bone, £295, available at Harrods

 

Bella Freud, £280, available at Selfridges

 

Whistles, £95, available at Selfridges

 

Topshop, £60

 

ASOS White, £85

 

Topshop Boutique, £120

 

River Island, £38

 

New Look, £27.99

 

Private Party, £79.95, available at Harrods

 

Izzue, £105, available at Selfridges

 

5CM, £150, available at Selfridges

 

ASOS, £45

 

Markus Lupfer, £300, available at Harrods

 

Mint Velvet, £79

 

DKNY, £425, available at Harrods

 

Alexander McQueen, £195, available at Harrods

 