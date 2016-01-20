The best jumpers to buy now by hellofashion.com / 20 January 2016 Markus Lupfer, £280, available at Harrods Read more about: Shopping Fashion news Chinti and Parker, £350, available at Selfridges Not technically a jumper, but so pretty we had to include... Mint Velvet, £89 Rag & Bone, £295, available at Harrods Bella Freud, £280, available at Selfridges Whistles, £95, available at Selfridges Topshop, £60 ASOS White, £85 Topshop Boutique, £120 River Island, £38 New Look, £27.99 Private Party, £79.95, available at Harrods Izzue, £105, available at Selfridges 5CM, £150, available at Selfridges ASOS, £45 Markus Lupfer, £300, available at Harrods Mint Velvet, £79 DKNY, £425, available at Harrods Alexander McQueen, £195, available at Harrods