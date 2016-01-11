Golden Globes 2016: The best accessories by hellofashion.com / 11 January 2016 Kate Hudson paired Giuseppe Zanotti platforms with her Michael Kors dress. Read more about: Fashion news Red carpet Golden Globes Rosie Huntington-Whiteley chose to forgo any accessories except one very special one - her new engagement ring! The actress proudly showed off the huge diamond, which appears to be oval-cut and set on a diamond band. Jennifer Lawrence accessorised her Dior Haute Couture gown with more than 156 carats of Chopard diamonds. Olivia Wilde upgrades her already-stunning Michael Kors Collection gown with the addition of a jewelled choker, cocktail ring and gold clutch, all Bulgari. Jennifer Lopez lit up the red carpet in her mustard-yellow Giambattista Valli confection. Not one to do things by halves, she further upped her look with 200 carats of Harry Winston diamonds and sparkly Jimmy Choo heels. Zendaya paired her tiered Marchesa gown with Yoko London pearl and diamond drop earrings, a Lydia Courteille ring and a black clutch. Kirsten Dunst took centre stage with her vintage Fred Leighton diamond earrings. Lily James took her Marchesa gown to the next level with a Harry Winston diamond bracelet.