Golden Globes 2016: All the dresses

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez in Giambattista Valli.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Lady Gaga in Versace.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Olivia Palermo in Delpozo.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Saint Laurent.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Eva Longoria in Georges Hobeika.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Katy Perry in Prada.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kate Winslet in Ralph Lauren.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Sophia Bush in Narciso Rodriguez.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Malin Akerman.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Zendaya in Marchesa.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst in Valentino.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Laverne Cox.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Eva Green in Elie Saab.

 Photo: © PA

Guiliana Rancic in Mag Duggal.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Maria Menounos.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amy Adams in Versace.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Louise Roe in Monique Lhuillier.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez in Zac Posen.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Lily James in Marchesa.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Jaimie Alexander in Genny.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Joanne Froggatt in Reem Acra.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Emmy Rossum in Armani Privé.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amanda Peet.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Brie Larson in Calvin Klein.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Natalie Dormer in J. Mendel.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Corinne Foxx.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Olivia Wilde in Michael Kors.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kate Hudson in Michael Kors.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kate Bosworth in Dolce & Gabbana.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Emilia Clarke in Valentino.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Heidi Klum in Marchesa.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Taraji P Henson in Saint Laurent.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amy Schumer in Prabal Gurung.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rooney Mara in Alexander McQueen.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Julianne Moore in Tom Ford.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Jenna Dewan-Tatum in Zuhair Murad.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy in her own design.

 Photo: © Getty Images

America Ferrera.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amber Heard in Gucci.

 Photo: © Getty Images