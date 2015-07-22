Celebrities without make-up

by hellofashion.com /

Sienna-Miller-no-makeup

As Sienna Miller steps out make-up free in New York, we take a look at some of the other stars who look just as gorgeous sans make-up!

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
Adele

Adele.

 Photo: © Instagram

Cara Delevingne

 

Holly Willoughby

 

Hilary Duff

 

Sofia Vergara

 

Heidi Klum

 

Ellie Goulding

 

Tyra Banks

 

Diane Kruger

 

Kylie Jenner

 

Taylor Swift

 

Kim Kardashian

 

Miley Cyrus

 

Drew Barrymore

 

Gwyneth Paltrow

 

Beyoncé

 

Alessandra Ambrosio

 

Jessica Biel

 

Jennifer Lopez

 

Miranda Kerr

 

Millie Mackintosh

 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

 

Doutzen Kroes

 

Rihanna

 

Fearne Cotton

 

Gisele Bundchen

 