The best ever Oscars dresses by hellofashion.com / 16 February 2015 It's hard to forget Angelina Jolie's 2012 Oscars moment. The actress struck a pose on the red carpet, showing off acres of leg with a black velvet dress that was slit to the thigh. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Celebrity Style Did someone say Sex and the City?! We love this nod to iconic character Carrie Bradshaw on Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2015 Oscars - the pale pink Ralph Russo couture number looks stunning on the actress. All eyes were on Lupita Nyong'o at the 2014 Oscars when she stepped out in a custom-made pale blue Prada gown. She went on to pick up the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 12 Years A Slave. Photo: © Getty Images A regular hit on the red carpet scene, this was without doubt Anne Hathaway's greatest fashion triumph. This mother-of-pearl iridescence gown stole the show at the 2009 Oscars. Created by Giorgio Armani, the designer said, ''Anne is so lovely and ethereal—she reminds me of the great actresses of Hollywood's Golden Age. For this reason I dressed her as a type of fairy-mermaid, pure and sparkling.'' Photo: © Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence stole the show in this beautiful pale pink Dior gown in 2013. She paired the elegant creation with dazzling Chopard drop earrings and a delicate strand of diamond beads backwards. Photo: © Getty Images In 2004, Best Actress winner Charlize Theron looked as though she'd been poured into her cutaway-back, bugle-beaded gown by Tom Ford at Gucci. Photo: © Getty Images Cate Blanchett dazzled in a shimmering embellished Armani Privé gown at the 2014 Oscars where she won Best Actress. Photo: © Getty Images All eyes were on Emma Stone as she stepped out at the Oscars 2012, making a sartorial statement in a red hot Giambattista Valli gown which featured an oversized bow at the collar. Photo: © Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow was a vision in an ivory Tom Ford cape that was perfectly complemented by a sleek updo at the 2012 Oscars. Photo: © Getty Images Sandra Bullock topped the best-dressed lists in this striking midnight blue Alexander McQueen gown as she arrived for the 2014 Oscars. Photo: © Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o's 2015 dress, made of 6,000 hand-sewn pearls, more than deserves a second look. The stunning Calvin Klein number (which we imagine to be pretty heavy) won her a place on the best-dressed list. Lebanese designer Elie Saab is a familiar red carpet favourite, but perhaps his most memorable creation was this sheer bodice and strategically placed flower gown worn by Halle Berry, the year she won the Best Actress gong for 2002 flick Monster's Ball. Photo: © Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence looked red hot in Dior at the 2014 Oscars. Photo: © Getty Images Angelina Jolie was the epitome of elegance in a dazzling silver Elie Saab gown at the 2014 Oscars. Photo: © Getty Images In 2005 Million Dollar Baby star Hilary Swank was a winner in the fashion stakes as well as the best actress category, wearing a high-neck/low-back sapphire blue Guy Laroche gown to collect her statuette. Photo: © Getty Images Fifty Shades of Grey starlet Dakota Johnson pulled out all the stops to make her debut at the Oscars in 2015, dazzling in this crimson gown by Saint Laurent. Jessica Alba was the ultimate golden goddess in Versace at the 2006 Oscars. Photo: © Getty Images Kate Hudson turned heads at the 2003 Oscars in a princess-perfect Versace gown. Her floor-length number was perfectly complemented by her glowing make-up, vintage styled jewellery and soft up-do. Photo: © Getty Images English rose Kate Winslet – one of 2002's best supporting actress nominees for her role in Iris – regularly makes the most of her famous curves in figure-hugging dresses. In 2002, the famous actress wore this scarlet Ben de Lisi creation. Photo: © Getty Images In 2008 French, Best Actress winner Marion Cotillard gave Hollywood lovelies a run for their money in this stunning Jean-Paul Gaultier mermaid gown featuring scale detailing and a fish-tail train. "Marion initially requested something simple, but I wanted everyone to see the woman I saw," said the designer. Photo: © Getty Images Nominated for best supporting actress in Brokeback Mountain in 2006, Michelle Williams turned up in an eye-catching Vera Wang creation. Photo: © Getty Images She usually favours pastel hues, but in 2007 Nicole Kidman made a bold statement in this figure-hugging, pillar-box halter-neck affair with satin trim at the neckline. She finished off the scarlet lady effect with ruby lips. Photo: © Getty Images Penelope Cruz channelled a modern-day princess in this powder blue custom Giorgio Armani periwinkle organza, full-skirted gown for the 2012 Oscar Awards. Photo: © Getty Images Reese Witherspoon chose an ultra-feminine vintage Dior creation with pink ribbon and silver rosebud detailing to pick up her 2006 best actress honour for Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line. Photo: © Getty Images Silver was a popular colour choice at the 80th Academy Awards. Renee Zellweger shimmered in a heavily sequinned, slashed-to-the-thigh creation from Carolina Herrera. Standing out from the crowd, Sandra Bullock donned a red strapless Vera Wang dress at the 2011 Oscar Awards. Photo: © Getty Images In 2013, Jessica Chastain screamed old Hollywood glamour in this nude shimmering Armani gown paired with red lipstick and vintage waves. Photo: © Getty Images Also in 2013, Naomi Watts dazzled in a silver Armani Privé gown with a show-stopping one-shoulder cutout neckline. Rosamund Pike turned heads at the 2015 Oscars in this crimson lace Givenchy dress that hugged her every curve to dazzling effect. Sienna Miller had a big job, debuting Peter Copping at Oscar de la Renta's designs on the red carpet. But she pulled it off with aplomb, rocking the black lace creation to perfection.