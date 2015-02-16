The best ever Oscars dresses

A regular hit on the red carpet scene, this was without doubt Anne Hathaway's greatest fashion triumph. This mother-of-pearl iridescence gown stole the show at the 2009 Oscars. Created by Giorgio Armani, the designer said, ''Anne is so lovely and ethereal—she reminds me of the great actresses of Hollywood's Golden Age. For this reason I dressed her as a type of fairy-mermaid, pure and sparkling.''