Birthday girl Jennifer Aniston's best red carpet looks by hellofashion.com / 11 February 2015 Rocking a deep berry hue at the Zoolander 2 world premiere. Read more about: Jennifer Aniston Style Style Files Fashion News Fashion Matching the blue carpet in a pastel-hued Saint Laurent slip dress. Looking striking at the 2015 Golden Globes. Photo: © Getty Images A golden goddess at the SAG awards. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her enviable figure at the Governor's Award ceremony. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her toned figure at the premiere of Horrible Bosses 2 in Hollywood. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking a deep red tailored blazer and trouser combo at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards. Photo: © Getty Images Pretty in Pink for a screening of Cake. Photo: © Getty Images The epitome of feminine chic at a screening of Cake. Photo: © Getty Images Wowing in a navy blue bodycon dress at a press conference. Photo: © Getty Images Arriving for an appearance on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Photo: © Getty Images Elegant in black at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Photo: © Getty Images Stylish in monochrome for a screening of Horrible Bosses 2 at the Corinthia hotel in London. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her fashion forward style credentials in an asymmetric gown. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking a classic LBD at the Toronto Film Festival. Photo: © Getty Images Showcasing her toned legs in a silver glittering dress. Photo: © Getty Images Being the epitome of autumn chic at an event in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Jennifer favours strapless creations that show off her subtle curves. An LBD plus strappy sandals is her ultimate red carpet formula. Cute and summery in a layered floral dress. Showing off her toned and tanned legs in a minidress. Rocking a slightly quirkier look with a black structured playsuit. Jennifer won praise for this stunning red Valentino gown she wore to last year's Oscars. Flirty in a leather skater dress. Another beautiful Valentino number. The actress was a vision in this strapless white floor-sweeping creation. All eyes were on Jennifer in this monochrome geometric print number. Sticking with her trademark LBD look. Taking the plunge in a daring metallic number. An all-black chic look for a more casual affair. Proving that waistcoats can be cool for a pared-down appearance. At the Horrible Bosses premiere showing off her sweet side in a pale A-line dress and quirky heels. Jennifer is a huge fan of leather. A floral-print Prada number for her happy handprint and footprint ceremony outside Hollywood's famed TCL's Chinese Theater back in July 2011. Sparkling in sequins. Jennifer turned heads in this peekaboo scarlet dress. A red carpet beauty in this ruffled Valentino dress. Keeping it simple in all black. A corset dress made the most of Jennifer's stunning curves. Elegant in a tweed Chanel dress. Combining her two favourites colours — nude and black. Opting for a nude hue to show off her deep tan. Fun and flirty in a black ruffled minidress. The epitome of elegance in a plain cream shift dress. Ramping up the glam factor in a glitzy gold one-shouldered number. Sizzling in strapless scarlet. A Grecian goddess in this draped column dress.