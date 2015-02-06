The Grammy Awards' most memorable dresses by hellofashion.com / 06 February 2015 Rihanna in Giambattista Valli in 2015. Read more about: Grammys Red Carpet Beyoncé in Proenza Schouler in 2015. Ariana Grande in Versace in 2015. Ciara in Alexandre Vauthier in 2015. Jennifer Lopez pulled out all the stops for her 2000 appearance at The Grammys, stepping out in a plunging green dress. The exotic Versace number was made of silk chiffon and fastened together at the midriff with a glittering brooch. J Lo's dress was so iconic it earned a place in The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. All eyes were on Beyoncé at the 2014 awards as she showed off her enviably toned figure in a white lace dress. Photo: © Getty Images Rihanna once again showed off her ability to rock red carpet fashion in a sheer red Alaia dress. Photo: © Getty Images Always one to make an entrance Lady Gaga arrived at the 2011 Grammys ceremony concealed in a replica egg. When the egg 'hatched' on stage, Gaga emerged from the shell in a gold skirt, croped top and hat. Umbrella songstress Rihanna chose a dramatic black Armani number in 2012. The Bajan beauty turned to show off the backless gown. Chrissy Teigen showed off her fashion-forward style credentials as she shimmered in a golden Johanna Johnson dress at the 2014 ceremony. Photo: © Getty Images With six awards to pick up, Adele made sure her outfit fitted the bill. The bejeweled black Armarni dress provided the perfect backdrop as the Rolling In The Deep singer collected her loot of golden trophies. Pop diva Mariah Carey showed off her enviable figure in a striking red dress at the 1993 awards. Photo: © Rex Nicki Minaj caused a stir at 2012's Grammy ceremony when she arrived in an unusual voluminous red cape, accompanied by a man dressed as the Pope. Nicki's scarlet outfit, complete with satin gloves, bore Versace's logo in black beads for all to see. Britney Spears was a vision in white as she arrived for the 2001 ceremony. Photo: © Rex In 2012, Before He Cheats singer Carrie Underwood stepped out in long-sleeved gown by British designer Gomez-Garcia. Heidi Klum was head to toe in gold at 2011's ceremony. The supermodel matched her glimmering Julien Macdonald creation with a golden pedicure. Jessie J stayed true to her eye-catching outfit choices with a metallic gown by Julien Macdonald. Wearing her black hair up in a sleek ponytail and sporting dark eye makeup, Jessie ensured a dramatic effect. Katy Perry rocked four different dresses at the 2014 including this musical number from Valentino. Photo: © Getty Images Madonna wowed in this tailored black ensemble, which she revealed her eight-year-old son David had styled for her. In 2012 Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie wowed in a lace tangerine dress. The star wore visible black undergarments under the Jean Paul Gaultier creation, which she matched with a gold bangle and earrings. Kelly Osbourne arrived at LA's Staples Centre in a sparkly Tony Ward number and wearing her purple locks in loose ringlets for the 2012 awards. Taylor Swift was 2012's golden girl. The country singer stepped out in a glittering, high-collared gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad and sported her blonde locks in an updo. Eva Longoria turned heads on the red carpet in 2011 when she wore a monochrome Ashi dress accessorised with a Sergio Rossi clutch and Brian Atwood shoes. Pharrell Williams stole the show in 2014 with his famously oversized Vivienne Westwood hat, which was also spotted on Internet sensation Grumpy Cat at the ceremony. Photo: © Getty Images Alongside fellow singer Florence Welch, Katy Perry also chose green for the 2013 Grammy and was bang on trend with a cut out key hole detail. Not only did Adele wow on stage with her performance of Set Fire to the Rain but she also turned heads on the red carpet in this floral Valentino dress. Jennifer Lopez pushed the limits of the Grammy's tightened dress code in 2013 in this Anthony Vaccarello gown. Beyoncé surprised everyone at the 2013 Grammy Awards by breaking the norm and opting for a monochome top and trousers. Rihanna wowed yet again the year before in Jean Paul Gaultier. The singer chose a striped white gown with sheer panels and completed her look with heels by Christian Louboutin. Always keen to experiment with her style Florence Welch opted for a futuristic green Givenchy couture gown at the 2013 award's show ceremony. Corinne Bailey Rae chose a voluminous black dress with a textured skirt by American designer Christian Siriano for her appearance at The Grammys in 2011. Florence and the Machine frontwoman Florence Welch looked chic in a delicate Givenchy gown. Detailed with swans and feathers, the dress made for an ethereal and unique red carpet look.