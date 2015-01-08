27 of the best ever Golden Globes dresses by hellofashion.com / 08 January 2015 As a host of Hollywood A-listers prep and preen for the Golden Globes awards ceremony this Sunday, we take a look back at some of the best dresses in the prestigious film event's history... Kate Hudson in Versace in 2015. Read more about: Golden Globes Best-dressed Red Carpet Celebrities Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad in 2015. Julianne Moore in Givenchy in 2015. Amal Clooney in Dior in 2015. Lupita Nyong'o in Prada in 2014. Naomi Watts wearing Tom Ford in 2014. Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé in 2014. Anne Hathaway wearing Chanel Haute Couture in 2013. Angelina Jolie wearing Atelier Versace in 2011. Lea Michele wearing Marchesa in 2012. Adele wearing Burberry in 2013. Olivia Wilde wearing Marchesa in 2011. Sarah Jessica Parker wearing Rochas in 2006. Nicole Kidman in 1996. Jessica Alba wearing Gucci in 2012. Emily Blunt wearing Dolce and Gabbana in 2010. Charlize Theron wearing Christian Dior in 2005. Amy Adams wearing Oscar de la Renta in 2009. Emma Stone wearing Calvin Klein Collection in 2011. Jennifer Lawrence wearing Christian Dior in 2013. Jennifer Aniston wearing Valentino in 2010. Eva Longoria wearing Emanuel Ungaro in 2007. Emma Stone wearing Lanvin in 2012. Charlize Theron wearing Dior in 2012. Kate Hudson wearing Atelier Versace in 2002. Reese Witherspoon wearing Chanel in 2006. Sienna Miller wearing Marchesa in 2007.