Kate's best casual chic looks by hellofashion.com / 17 December 2014 Kate dressed down to go on safari during her tour of India in April. The royal made casual look chic in a white cotton blouse, Zara skinny jeans and her trusty Sebago boat shoes. Spotted enjoying a day out with her son Prince George in July 2015, the royal was sporting her favourite look of breton top and skinny jeans. Kate opted for a nautical look when she attended the America's Cup World Series in 2015. The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, made a departure from her usual glamorous style when she visited a Scout group in 2014 wearing a hoodie and jeans. The pregnant royal looked laidback in the black zip-up hooded sweatshirt emblazoned with the Scouting UK logo, paired with black skinny jeans and knee-high flat black boots. Rocking her signature navy blazer and matching skinny jeans during a visit to the 20th Commonwealth Games in July. Watching a charity polo match with her son Prince George. Showing off her sporting skills at a workshop in London. Casual chic for a formal engagement in Anglesey. Wrapping up in style for a scout volunteer training day. Dressed-down for a rowing event at Eaton Dorney on day 4 of the London 2012 Paralympic Games. Accompanying Prince Harry to the Show Jumping Eventing Equestrian on Day 4 of the London 2012 Olympic Games. Kicking off the London 2012 Olympics in style. At a polo match with her dog Lupo. Getting into the spirit at the Calgary Stampede during the royal couple's tour of North America in 2011. Visiting a town devastated by fires during their visit to North America. Casual clothing to board a float plane at the Old Town Float Base. Boating garb for her rowing race with Prince William in Canada. Watching her then-boyfriend Prince William and Prince Harry compete in The Dorchester Trophy polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club on June 7, 2009. At the British Eventing Festival in 2005.