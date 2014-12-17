Kate's best casual chic looks

Kate dressed down to go on safari during her tour of India in April. The royal made casual look chic in a white cotton blouse, Zara skinny jeans and her trusty Sebago boat shoes.

 

Spotted enjoying a day out with her son Prince George in July 2015, the royal was sporting her favourite look of breton top and skinny jeans.

 

Kate opted for a nautical look when she attended the America's Cup World Series in 2015.

 

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, made a departure from her usual glamorous style when she visited a Scout group in 2014 wearing a hoodie and jeans.

 

The pregnant royal looked laidback in the black zip-up hooded sweatshirt emblazoned with the Scouting UK logo, paired with black skinny jeans and knee-high flat black boots.

 

Rocking her signature navy blazer and matching skinny jeans during a visit to the 20th Commonwealth Games in July.

 

Watching a charity polo match with her son Prince George.

 

Showing off her sporting skills at a workshop in London.

 

Casual chic for a formal engagement in Anglesey.

 

Wrapping up in style for a scout volunteer training day.

 

Dressed-down for a rowing event at Eaton Dorney on day 4 of the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

 

Accompanying Prince Harry to the Show Jumping Eventing Equestrian on Day 4 of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

 

Kicking off the London 2012 Olympics in style.

 

At a polo match with her dog Lupo.

 

Getting into the spirit at the Calgary Stampede during the royal couple's tour of North America in 2011.

 

Visiting a town devastated by fires during their visit to North America.

 

Casual clothing to board a float plane at the Old Town Float Base.

 

Boating garb for her rowing race with Prince William in Canada.

 

Watching her then-boyfriend Prince William and Prince Harry compete in The Dorchester Trophy polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club on June 7, 2009.

 

At the British Eventing Festival in 2005.

 