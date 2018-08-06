Christine Lampard kicked off Monday morning in style, filling in for Lorraine Kelly on the Lorraine show whilst the Scottish star is away on her summer break. The 39-year-old beauty looked the picture of health as she presented the daily show, wearing a green frock that would be the ideal go-to wedding guest dress. The TV presenter – who is pregnant with her first child – wore an elegant, floral design by luxury high street brand Phase Eight. The dress boasted a high neckline, a flowing, midi hemline, capped sleeves, and came complete with a belted waist, which delicately skimmed her growing baby bump. The Irish-born star kept her accessories to a bare minimum, leaving her jewellery at home, just opting to wear high heel nude shoes by Office – the same pair worn frequently by Holly Willoughby. The good news for fans of Christine’s look is the fancy design is currently available online in all sizes, priced at £130. The wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard shared her latest 'outfit of the day' with her Instagram followers and captioned the stylish snap: "Bump and blooms for this morning's @Lorraine."

Christine looked fabulous on the Lorraine show

Holly Willoughby's stylist Angie Smith put the high-street led look together and works her magic for all of Christine's professional, on-screen outfits.

£130, Phase Eight

Speaking about her working relationship with the popular stylist, the Loose Women host explained: "I work really closely with Angie and have done for a long time. She is just fantastic, she gets my body shape brilliantly. When you have a good mate who does that as a job, you are very blessed. You can say to her, 'Does this look rubbish?' and she says 'yes!' She's brilliant."

The former One Show host wore her brown hair tied up in a messy bun – highly reminiscent of the style made famous by the Duchess of Sussex.

Hairstylist Ciler Peksah created the look, and Christine’s trusted makeup artist Helen Hand created her flawless base and trademark smoky eye.

