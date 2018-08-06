Last month we asked HELLO! Online readers to vote for their favourite look that the Duchess of Sussex has worn – and the results are now in! We can exclusively reveal that the dreamy Stella McCartney gown that Meghan wore for her evening wedding reception at Frogmore House has been voted her best look.

The exquisite slinky silk crêpe halterneck dress, which became an overnight fashion sensation, won by a clear majority. With its flattering neckline and daring back, the elegant sheath dress seems to embody the grace and poise with which the Duchess has taken up the royal mantle and adapted to the challenges of her new life.

The gown had huge significance for its 46-year-old designer, too. "I am so proud and honoured to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design," said Stella on the day of the wedding. "It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career and I am so proud of all the team on this stunning sunny royal day."

So popular was Stella's creation that she designed a capsule collection of almost identical dresses. Entitled Made With Love, the limited edition was launched to celebrate the opening of her flagship store on London's Old Bond Street. Only 46 were made – 23 in lily white and 23 in onyx black. She is extending the range into a special wedding collection for next spring, so there's still time to dress like Meghan on your wedding day.

Meghan's evening wedding dress, designed by Stella McCartney, won first place

"You know, it was very much her dress," said Stella, who worked with Meghan on the design. "And I felt very proud that she came to me for that part of the wedding and that she got to reflect [herself] in it. It was the last moment she could reflect the other side to her… the joy and the human within her."

In second place was the green dress Meghan wore on her official trip to Ireland last month

In second place was the timeless and elegant emerald green body-skimming pencil skirt and matching top from Givenchy, which the Duchess wore on her official trip to Ireland last month, her first overseas trip as a member of the royal family. Meanwhile, Meghan seemed to be channelling her inner Audrey Hepburn in your choice for third place – the deep navy Christian Dior dress she wore to celebrate the RAF centenary in London last month.

The Duchess' Christian Dior navy dress which she wore to celebrate the RAF centenary took third place

Her earlier looks are also loved by you, with a colourful geometric print shift dress she wore in September 2013 winning fourth place in the poll. Behind that came the stunning Brandon Maxwell cocktail dress the former actress wore for a Commonwealth Youth event in London in early July. The simple sheath silhouette featured Meghan's signature boatneck neckline, which also appeared on her divine Givenchy wedding gown, created by Clare Waight Keller and sixth on our list.

In fourth place was Meghan's geometric print dress, worn before she was a royal

Seventh place goes to the tailored Black Halo shift dress Meghan wore to attend a women's empowerment reception in April, followed by the cream figure-hugging Givenchy dress seen in June, when the Duchess visited Chester on her first solo outing with the Queen. In many ways, the French fashion house has become Meghan's go-to label and perhaps it's no surprise it features three times in the top ten.

Meanwhile, Meghan's style from her time on the popular TV series Suits – pencil skirts and a simple top – earned the thumbs-up for ninth place. And last but not least is a more tailored version of the look, this time an olive-green skirt and top combo by Ralph Lauren, which she wore for the christening of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's baby son Prince Louis in early July.