On Saturday afternoon, the Duchess of Sussex chose a beautiful Club Monaco dress for the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks, and it would appear she opted for a little bit of ooh-err lace to go with it. The new royal looked beaming with joy as she arrived for the wedding, chatting with fellow guests and well-wishers. Looking picture perfect, Meghan gave her prim and proper dress a little va-va-voom sex appeal with the help of a lace bra (or camisole!) underneath.

Underwear is definitely the new outerwear in the fashion world, and showing a little bit of a lace is very on trend right now - lots of celebrities are doing it! From the Kardashians to Jennifer Lopez, everyone is trying out this look. No longer a wardrobe malfunction, it’s now acceptable - chic, even - to flaunt your bra. Royally speaking, playing peekaboo shouldn’t be done in the Queen’s presence, but flashing your underpinnings is a stylish move for the birthday girl.

Meghan styled up her pleated colour-block dress with a Kayu bag, a Philip Treacy hat, Aquazzura shoes, bracelet by Saud Leane.

It was an extra special day for Meghan, who celebrated her 37th birthday – her first birthday as a member of the royal family! The Duchess was all smiles as she arrived at the church, chatting happily with fellow guests. Princess Eugenie and her fiancé James Brooksbank were also in attending and Eugenie created quite the impact with her statement accessories.

Prince Harry, who was star of the show back in May, stayed low-key in morning dress and sunglasses as he accompanied Charlie van Straubenzee into St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey. He was dropped off at the church gates by bus along with a group of groomsmen.

The royal couple, holding hands, left together shortly after the hour-long ceremony ended and sped off before the newlyweds were showered with confetti.