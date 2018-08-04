The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relived the romance of their spring wedding on Saturday as they attended the nuptials of Prince Harry's childhood friend Charlie Van Straubenzee to photographer Daisy Jenks. The wedding took place in the village of Frensham in Surrey, where Harry performed the duty of best man to his close pal Charlie. Meghan looked absolutely stunning at the happy occasion, wearing a gorgeous colour-blocked pastel midi skirt and a sleeveless black shirt.

The royal teamed her elegant outfit with a gorgeous black Philip Treacy hat and leather belt which tied at the waist, as well as a matching box clutch and her trusty Aquazzura heels. It was an extra special day for Meghan, who celebrated her 37th birthday on Saturday – her first birthday as a member of the royal family! The Duchess was all smiles as she arrived at the church, chatting happily with fellow guests. All eyes were on the ladies' chic outfits, hairstyles and flawless makeup at the summer wedding.

The new royal wore her hair down in pretty loose waves – in a change to her go-to sleek bun of late – and went for a strong makeup look with well-defined brows, a smoky eyeshadow, sweep of highlighter and her trademark nude lip.

Meghan looked stunning!

Both Harry and Meghan - as well as William and Kate - have a close bond with Charlie and Daisy; Harry has been friends with Charlie ever since they attended Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire as children. The pair have been photographed together on multiple occasions, including the rugby world cup in 2015, and it is believed that Charlie and his older brother, Thomas van Straubenzee, were ushers at Harry and Meghan's wedding. Thomas is also Princess Charlotte's godfather.