Video: We compare Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's unique fashion style

The Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge both have their own unique sense of style, but there is a significant overlap in how they dress. Both Meghan and Kate favour neutral shades such as beige, cream and pale pink, and both regularly wear nude heels for official engagements. In the colder months, they both often wear chic knee length coats and regal dresses by their favourite designers. Kate tends to lean towards Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham, whereas Meghan is a fan of Givenchy and Roland Mouret. For less formal occasions, they both like skinny jeans and pristine white shirts - and are known for throwing in a few high-street hits from time to time. Royal protocol calls for members of the royal family to wear nude coloured tights while on formal official engagements and both Meghan and Kate are known for their love of hats by renowned milliner Philip Treacy.

Kate and Meghan's fashion compared