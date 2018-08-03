Most of the British royal family have been away on their holidays this week – sob – but that doesn't mean there hasn't been plenty of royal fashion to feast our eyes on over the past seven days! This week, Spain's Queen Letizia showed us what a modern royal's holiday wardrobe looks like as she took a family break in Majorca – and her daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, looked pretty stylish too, if we do say so ourselves.

It's been quite the family affair this week, as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice also made their British Vogue debut with a stunning photoshoot – and Princess Madeleine of Sweden released a gorgeous new family snap with her husband Chris O'Neill and their three adorable children. But who's your best-dressed? Scroll down to take your pick…

Queen Letizia in a chic silk camisole

We just love this simple look on Letizia, which she wore for an evening out with the family in Majorca. The royal was photographed arriving at the Ara Malikian concert at Port Adrian in Palma with her husband King Felipe and their daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, along with Queen Sofia and Princess Irene of Greece.

Queen Sofia's laidback summer look

Not to be outdone, Letizia's mother-in-law looked equally chic on their family getaway – in a pair of loose striped trousers and an electric blue silk shirt.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's jaw-dropping Vogue outfits

The British royal siblings made sure to turn heads with this stunning shoot for British Vogue. Eugenie wears a dress and coat by her favourite designer Erdem, belt by Tods and shoes by Simone Rocha, while her younger sister wears a Dolce and Gabbana jacket, dress by Ashley Williams and an incredible pair of Chanel brogues. Love!

Princess Madeleine's co-ordinating family photo

The Swedish royal announced she is moving to Florida with her family in the autumn with this gorgeous snap – and seemed to take a leaf out of Duchess Kate's book with their co-ordinating colours! Madeleine looked as summery as it gets in a short floaty dress with capped sleeves, a perfect blowdry and simple sandals.

Queen Letizia's white summer midi

In her second entry for RSW this week, the Queen of Spain started her holiday in style in this gorgeous white dress by Hugo Boss, which she teamed with the shoe of the summer – a strappy espadrille wedge by Spanish brand Mint & Rose.

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia's high-street frocks

How adorable are these two! Leonor, 12, echoed her mother in a cornflower blue smock-style dress from Zara, which was decorated using similar keyhole-style embellishments.Her 11-year-old sister Sofia went for a pretty white dress by Massimo Dutti, and wore sandals that matched Leonor's. So. Cute.

