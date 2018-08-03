Charlotte Hawkins' lace dress looks like a designer number – but it's a Marks & Spencer steal

Charlotte Hawkins was a lacy lady on Friday morning – stepping out to present Good Morning Britain in a gorgeous design which looked like it could be straight out of a designer boutique. The navy blue number featured a fuchsia pink overlay and had a distinctive applique edge - and despite it’s expensive looking material, it was actually from high street favourite Marks & Spencer. Best of all, it's a brand new-in number which retails at £79 and is part of the M&S Collection range, which is currently available online in all sizes - great news if you want to emulate the TV star's look. She teamed her gorgeous dress with a pair of pink bow high heels, which are also by Marks & Spencer by are past season.

Charlotte looked stunning in a lace dress on GMB

The former Strictly Come Dancing star wore an amazing design on Wednesday, and we noticed she was totally channelling her inner Duchess of Cambridge.

£79, Marks & Spencer

Wearing the royal’s favourite choice of dress – the wrap, Charlotte sizzled in her printed design which was by Mango. The £49.99 number was made in a bold black shade with a peach and blue floral print emblazoned on the top.

Loading the player...

The mother-of-one mixed up her look by adding a pair of fuchsia pink velvet shoes by River Island. After Charlotte 'regrammed' her stylist Debbie's picture of her, fans took to the comments section to offer their praise for her look – with one follower commenting: "Wow! You are looking absolutely beautiful as always." We couldn't agree more!

MORE: Charlotte Hawkins just wore the most amazing ball gown and she looked like an actual princess

Debbie Harper is ITV's head of wardrobe and is the lady behind Charlotte’s daily looks. She also looks after fellow TV presenters Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Laura Tobin and documents her famous client's looks on her growing Instagram account ‘Debbie Dresses’. Her signature styling technique is readily available high street gems in a variety of cheerful, fun colours.

READ: Charlotte Hawkins' latest outfit is a leopard-print dream and you will love it