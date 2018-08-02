Georgia Toffolo shared a series of Instagram videos with her huge following on Tuesday evening and in the behind-the-scenes footage, the former Made in Chelsea star is wearing a super chic gingham top which looks very expensive. But, the actual price tag couldn't be more different – it is actually from high street favourite New Look and priced at just £8 in the sale! The summery print was made in a boxy fit and cut in a camisole style with ribbon-tie straps. The 23-year-old teamed her bargain top with a pair of denim shorts, a black belt with a large gold buckle and some platform espadrilles. The blonde beauty wore her hair in a sleek and straight style, pulled back with an Alice band and subtle makeup defined her pretty features.

Toff looked stylish on Instagram

The TV presenter often pairs designer pieces with high street gems. In April, she wore a boucle baby pink dress from Zara which set her back just £39.99.

£8, New Look

The mini dress had two embellished buttons on the front, as well as bold straps and many of her followers assumed it was by the designer brand Chanel, so were delighted to discover where it was really from and the fact that it was so readily available.

Loading the player...

It appears that the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! winner enjoys the colour pink – judging by her Instagram feed it's one of her favourite shades to wear.

MORE: Toff just wore Holly Willoughby's favourite high street shoes and now we want a pair

In May, the Sunday Times Style columnist wore a gorgeous £150 long-sleeve fuchsia pink blouse, from high end brand Olivia Rubin and she teamed it with a pair of truly fabulous earrings which were also from Zara and set her back just £12.99 The gold statement, shoulder-grazing earrings have a large button base with a huge pink heart dangling from them and were also worn by TOWIE star Jessica Wright.

READ: Toff announces new and exciting career move