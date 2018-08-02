No one can deny the bond between Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The sisters are extremely close in age and often attend royal events together. However, sometimes they do argue, and like many sisters, it's over fashion! Speaking in an interview for the September issue of British Vogue, Beatrice, 29, revealed: "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers," she explained: "We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them." Who would have thought it?! We love Converse trainers here at HELLO! so it's easy to see why a disagreement may have broken out – after all, all is fair in the world of shoes!

Beatrice and Eugenie were photographed by Sean Thomas for the September issue of Vogue

The September issue of Vogue is hailed as one of the most important in the fashion calendar - it's a marker for the changing season so it’s a huge dal that the sisters have featured in the edition.

The September issue stars Rihanna on the front cover

Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief, said in his opening letter for the new issue: "Essentially, we are taking you on a journey – from our offices in central London, where I invited Bajan superstar Rihanna earlier this summer to talk diva-dom and diversity, to Royal Lodge in Windsor, where Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie welcomed Vogue into the heart of the Royal family."

The daughters of Prince Andrew aren’t the only royals to grace the pages of British Vogue. In 2016, the Duchess of Cambridge featured on the cover of the magazine’s centenary edition, and looked incredible as always, in understated, relaxed attire - including jeans, shirts and T-shirts, styled by Lucinda Chambers.

In the cover photo, Kate wore a charcoal brown double-breasted suede coat and shirt by Burberry which was teamed with a wide-brimmed hat from London vintage shop Beyond Retro. The charming pictures were taken in Norfolk by Josh Olins. "The Duchess had never taken part in a photography shoot like this before. She hopes that people appreciate the portraits with the sense of relaxed fun with which they were taken," a spokesperson for Kate said at the time.

