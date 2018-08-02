Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have given a very candid interview to British Vogue, opening up about the cruel criticism they have both come under for their outfits over the years. Eugenie even recalled one occasion, during a garden party at Buckingham Palace, when it all got too much. She told the magazine: "There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset. We were just about to step out and she had a bit of a wobble and cried.

"I was looking after her," she went on. "And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me." The pair also said that there's "no point being angry with anyone for beating us up – we just need to shine light and love in the world."

Beatrice and Eugenie are loved for their elegant style here at HELLO!, though they have been questioned for their outfit choices in the past – particularly at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Eugenie explained that through the interview, they wanted to show that they are normal women, just like everyone else – and that's incredibly important to her.

"We want to show people who we are as working, young, royal women, but also not to be afraid of putting ourselves out there," she said. "Nowadays it's so easy to recoil when you see a perfect image on Instagram – but it's important that it's real. We're real."

The royal siblings even revealed that they disagree sometimes, just like other sisters, and in fact their worst argument was over a pair of shoes! "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers," said Beatrice. "We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them."

