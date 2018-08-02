Little Prince George may be only five-years-old, but he's already making headlines as a style icon, just like his mum the Duchess of Cambridge and new auntie, the Duchess of Sussex! The young royal has been hailed for his oh-so-cute outfit choices in Tatler's annual best-dressed list – and he's even thought to be the first royal child to make the cut. According to the magazine, George, whose main style staples include sweet shorts, polo shirts and knee-high socks, "flies the flag for Christopher Robin chic". Agreed.

Prince George's sweet style has caught the eye of society magazine Tatler

The list features 30 lucky fashion stars, which, alongside Kate and Meghan, also sees the Queen, Amal Clooney, Lily James and Harry Styles bestowed the title of best-dressed.

Kate is thought to dress Prince George, and his little sister Princess Charlotte, herself - and chooses classic styles that the pair can happily run around and play in. Prince Louis, at three-months-old, is no doubt still wearing babygrows! And, the reason the royal couple choose such traditional outfits is because they will remain timeless, according to childrenswear designer Rachel Riley, whose garments George has worn in the past.

George is quite the style icon, despite only being five-years-old

She told The Telegraph: "I think they [Kate and William] are going for clothing that is classic and timeless, rather than clothes that draw attention to them." Since the Duke and Duchess are incredibly protective of their children, they are thought to prefer to dress them very formally for public events – so that they reduce the risk of them being recognised when they are not out at official occasions.

In fact, the young royals have just as much as an influence on fashion designs as their mother - it might be called the 'Kate effect', but it seems that George and Charlotte are having the same kind of impact on the style world. In the past, designers including Amaia Kids, Trotters and Rachel Riley have launched collections that have similarities to styles the royal siblings have worn - including smock dresses with a remarkable resemblence to Charlotte's favourites, and adorable dungarees similar to Prince George's (our favourite style moment of George's, hands down).

He even takes fashion clues from his dad, sometimes

We reckon Prince George looks adorable dressed-up or down – wouldn't you agree? No doubt baby Prince Louis and little Princess Charlotte will be following in his footsteps, too…