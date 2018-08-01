Andrea McLean enjoyed a night out with her husband Nick Feeney this week – and all for a very good cause. The Loose Women panellist was one of the many stars to attend the Global Gift Gala Marbella on Sunday, held at Gran Meliá Don Pepe. The TV presenter turned heads dressed in a floor-length maxi dress adorned with a pretty floral print in hues of pink and orange. Andrea teamed the summer-ready number with a patent red box clutch, and completed her look with a pair of leg-lengthening heels. Nick, meanwhile, looked dapper dressed in a suit and tie as he posed for photos with his wife on the red carpet.

The happy couple got married in November, and Andrea – who has been open about her battle with anxiety - has credited her husband for her positive outlook. In an interview with HELLO! prior to their wedding, Andrea said: "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life. It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."

The Loose Women panellist married Nick Feeney in November

Andrea, 48, tied the knot to Nick after four years of dating. The TV star has admitted that the couple first got together when they were both at their "absolute lowest" - she was going through menopause and was not looking for anything new after her divorce with Steve Toms, while Nick's marriage to his former wife also ended. "We went straight into seeing each other at our absolute lowest and we both got better," she told The Mirror. "Now it's great. Sometimes it can happen the other way around with wine and roses, and everyone showing their best side, but we met showing out worst sides."

The star also insisted that the couple will survive the famous "Loose Women curse", telling the publication: "Once you marry a Loose Woman you have to become a Loose Man, that's how it goes. He's super chilled about it. He's the most relaxed person I know." It was recently raised that the beloved ITV daytime show was cursed because so many of the Loose Women hosts' relationships have collapsed over the years.