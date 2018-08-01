The Duchess of Sussex celebrates her birthday on 4 August and 2018 is her first as a royal. Meghan will be spending it at the wedding of husband Prince Harry's close friend Charlie van Straubenzee. But the question is, what will she wear? We imagine something typically stylish as always, but one of the items she may rock is her new handbag, which has been gifted to her by PETA especially for her birthday! PETA is sending the Duchess of Sussex a beautiful burgundy vegan leather handbag from sustainable brand Alexandra K which will be a great addition to her chic wardrobe and the famous organisation chose the gift knowing how much the Duchess loves vegan leather and to point out that cruelty-free materials are far kinder to animals and the environment.

Duchess Meghan's birthday is 4 August

PETA Director Elisa Allen explained: "This bag suits Meghan Markle's fashion sensibility and animal-friendly attitudes to a T," adding: "PETA hopes the gift will encourage the royal family and its fans alike to embrace compassionate brands like Alexandra K and to steer clear of cruelly obtained animal skins."

This Alexandra K bag was sent to Meghan by PETA

This isn't the first time the animal rights activist group have send the royal family gifts - they also gifted the Duchess of Cambridge a vegan wool coat one year and even sent Prime Minister Theresa May some faux-leather shoes.

The former Suits star discussed her diet with Best Health in 2015 and revealed: "I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends," she said.

"But at the same time, it's all about balance. Because I work out the way I do, I don't ever want to feel deprived. I feel that the second you do that is when you start to binge on things. It's not a diet; it's lifestyle eating."

