Kate Wright looks like an actual mermaid in an amazing high street wrap dress

Kate Wright is currently on a sun-drenched trip and we are obsessed with her holiday wardrobe. On Tuesday evening, the girlfriend of Rio Ferdinand looked incredible in her latest 'outfit of the day' wearing a turquoise wrap dress with a waterfall hem. Very mermaid-esque! The fancy design was made from silk and had a cross-over- front, which, as you can see, perfectly skims Kate's gym-honed figure. The dress is by Flounce London and priced at £75, stocked on high street e-boutique Silk Fred. The dress is currently available online in all sizes should you wish to invest. We love how the blonde beauty teamed her ensemble with a pair of simple metallic gold strappy sandals and left her long hair loose and lightly curled. Her 903,000 Instagram followers were hugely taken with the design, with one fan writing: "This is dress is so gorgeous - you look amazing Kate!"

Kate looked stunning on her holiday

The 27-year-old has enjoyed lots of fabulous holidays this year and in June the fitness fanatic paid a visit to the idyllic Greek island of Mykonos with boyfriend Rio and her holiday style was totally on point.

£75, Flounce London @ Silkfred

Kate often gets her clothes from lesser known websites and accessorises with high end designer additions which pull her look together. Fans loved her red hot vest top with white detail, and a matching midi skirt from House of Harlow, which was on sale for £84 on the Revolve website. Kate added a pair of black high heel shoes by high end brand Gianvito Rossi which had red hearts on the back. Maybe the shoes were a reference to her romance with the former Manchester United footballer? The ex-girlfriend of Dan Edgar is a high street woman at heart and even wore the dress of the season to her birthday party - the hugely popular monochrome, mix-spotted midi dress from Topshop.

The £49, sell-out design has a nipped in waist, a white and black polka dot pattern and a flirty ruffle hem. It’s been worn by a huge amount of influencers and celebrities - it was even being sold for three times it's price tag on eBay. Everyone from Great British Bake-off winner Candice Brown to Holly Willoughby’s stylist Angie Smith has been seen donning the design.

