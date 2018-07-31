If you want Rochelle Humes' £22 leopard dress you need to be quick – it's almost sold out

Rochelle Humes took to her hugely popular Instagram account on Monday evening, sharing a series of live videos with her fans. In the behind-the-scenes uploads, the singer could be seen watching the final of Love Island with her friends and family, and even though she was in the comfort of her own home, the former Saturdays singer still wowed us with her wardrobe choice. Her leopard print dress is from New Look and retails at £22.99. Made in an ultra-light material, it's ideal for summer. It seems that shoppers love it just as much as we do – it's almost sold out online, but there are still a few sizes left. Catch it while you can!

Rochelle looked grrreat in her leopard print dress

Lately, the mother-of-two has created style hysteria with her choice of dresses. At Wimbledon last month, Rochelle, 29, was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed spectators as she watched the world’s most famous tennis competition with husband Marvin Humes, wearing a button-through frock.

£22.99, New Look

The midi-length black number featured an orange and pink floral print and she teamed it with a western-style belt. Fans were delighted to hear not only was the expensive-looking dress priced at £27.99, but it too, was also from New Look.

The singer has a line with the high street store called the 'Rochelle Edit' and two weeks ago, the brand unveiled its latest campaign images which featured the TV presenter looking ultra-chic wearing the new collection ahead of its release.

The wife of Marvin Humes gave professional models a run for their money as she posed on a bike and against a brick wall wearing the retro-style attire. Best of all, the AW18 line starts from just £5.99, so shoppers are getting incredible fashion at affordable prices. What more could you want?

