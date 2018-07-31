We can’t stop thinking about the Duchess of Sussex's latest appearance at the polo. The beautiful royal wowed the crowd at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club as she watched her husband Prince Harry play in the Sentebale Polo Cup. Meghan, 37, wore a beautiful denim dress by Carolina Herrera which she teamed with nude high heels by Aquazzura and of course, a raffia clutch bag by J.Crew which cost just £44 in the summer sale. You may have been so mesmerised by her outfit that you could have missed her beautiful blue earrings. The former Suits star wore a pair of cushion cut studs by her favourite jewellery brand Birks. The 'Bee Chic' studs retail at £494 online and are a glamorous edition to any jewellery box.

Duchess Meghan looked stunning at the polo

However the earrings appear to have a special message. Topaz is the birth stone for December, and although Meghan was born in July – the meaning of the stone is love and affection. Harry and Meghan shared a fairy-tale kiss at the polo – so maybe this is a reflection of her happy marriage. So heartfelt!

Meghan wore the 'Bee Chic' studs by Birks, £494

Blue jewellery is something that the Duchess loves to wear – her most memorable piece is the blue aquamarine ring that she wore to the evening reception of her wedding to Prince Harry at Frogmore House.

The stunning ring once belonged to the late Diana, Princess of Wales and was a moving tribute to Harry's mother. It was likely to have been a gift to Meghan from Harry – a memorable present to his bride on their special day together.

The emerald cut ring, which was created by Asprey in 1997, featured the bold aquamarine stone surrounded by small solitaire diamonds and is set in 24 carat yellow gold. Diana left a lot of her jewellery collection to her sons' future wives, and in a letter she wrote: "I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it."

