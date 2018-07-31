Kate Garraway's bargain yellow shoes will have you rushing to Zara on your lunch break

Kate Garraway brought the sunshine on a grey Monday morning as she joined Charlotte Hawkins and Eamonn Holmes on the Good Morning Britain sofa. Each presenter decided they would wear a shade of yellow on the show - Charlotte donned an eye-catching yellow floral dress from Coast, Kate wore a polka-dot ruffle number by Vera Moda and Eamon added a yellow tie. This wasn't coincidental; the presenters were paying homage to Geraint Thomas who has just won the Tour de France. Although we loved Kate's feminine summer frock, all eyes were on her complimenting shoes - which were actually a high street bargain. Her yellow leather ballet pumps were from Zara and retail at a purse-friendly £29.99. The good news for fans of the 51-year-old's style is they are currently available online in all sizes, but don’t delay - we predict a sell-out after the popular TV star stepped out in them.

Kate wore top-to-toe yellow on GMB

Fans are still reeling from the mother-of-two's body-conscious number she wore on Friday's show. The blonde bombshell's tube dress was from Oasis and was made in a forest green shade that featured horizontal stripes emblazoned across it in pink and yellow.

£29.99, Zara

The striking piece was made in a tight material and hugged Kate's incredible frame perfectly - viewers remarked how sexy she looked. Although the fancy frock looked as though it could be an expensive item; it actually set her back a reasonable £36 from the high street brand.

Once again, Kate turned to Debbie Harper to put her chic ensemble together. Debbie knows her stuff - she is ITV's head of wardrobe and the pair have worked together for many years.

The talented stylist also looks after fellow TV presenters Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawkins and Laura Tobin's wardrobes too. Debbie lists all the ladies latest looks on her Instagram account, 'Debbie Dresses' which she updates daily. She tends to dress her clients in cheerful high street pieces that are readily available.

