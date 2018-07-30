Abbey Clancy dresses to impress in a sexy polka dot dress at the polo

Abbey Clancy had great fun at the polo on Saturday and we can't get enough of her fabulous outfit. The mother-of-three - who gave birth to her son Jonny in January – showed off her incredible post-baby figure in a silky dress by US brand Bec & Bridge which retails at £135.52 online .The polka-dot design featured a sexy split, a floaty hem and a laid-back cowl neckline and she teamed it with a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes and some shoulder-grazing statement earrings. The lingerie model wore her famous blonde hair in mermaid waves and topped the look off with glam cat-eye sunglasses.

We are dotty about Abbey's polka-dot dress by Bec & Bridge

The polo was quite the star-studded event and Abbey joined a whole host of fashionable ladies in the Flannels VIP area as she watched Great Britain take on USA at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, Windsor.

Amber Le Bon and Betty Bachz stunned at the Flannels Marquee at the Westchester Cup Polo

Abbey was joined by the likes of Amber Le Bon and Tali Lennox as well as a whole host of influencers dressed in some of the store's Autumn Winter collections. Renowned DJ Jez Pereira was behind the decks and there was even a Moët & Chandon vending machine on display, with guests indulging in mini bottles of bubbles. How fabulous, sweetie darling!

Also at the polo was Zara Tindall – making one of her first appearances since her second child little Lena was born in June. The 37-year-old royal went to the event solo and looked lovely in navy blue embroidered dress which she kept casual, accessorising with a pair of black sandals and a contesting grey pashmina.

The royal presented the Westchester Cup to the USA team and smiled for the cameras after the match. Zara has had quite a busy few weeks - on 30 June, Zara was pictured with eldest daughter Mia, stepping out to support husband Mike at the Celebrity Cup Gold tournament in Newport, Wales.