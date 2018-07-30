We still can't forget how stunning the Duchess of Cambridge looked at the christening of her youngest child Prince Louis, which took place 9 July. The 36-year-old looked very bridal-esque in her beautiful outfit, which consisted of an elegant cream dress by one of her favourite designers Alexander McQueen and she topped it off with a floral head-band by Jane Taylor. But we just couldn’t get enough of her incredible pearl cluster earrings, which were from high end jeweller Cassandra Goad and cost a whopping £4,360. What's more, each pearl even features its own small diamond in the centre surrounded by gold. Wow! However, if you want to get royally-fabulous gems but don’t have a spare four thousand, look no further than Amazon. The online store has an incredible dupe of the 4K sparklers for just £7.72. The earrings have the same cluster of pearls with diamanté detail and are a dead ringer for Kate's dazzling pair.

Kate looked stunning a Prince Louis' christening

Maybe Kate was taking style tips from Her Majesty the Queen? The Queen often wears Queen Mary's Floret Earrings on extra-special special occasions and they look very similar to Kate's pearl clusters.

£7.72, Amazon

The Queen's studs have immense history- they were gifted to Queen Mary as a wedding gift from Sir William Mackinnon in 1893, and subsequently inherited by the monarch following her death in 1953.

There is no doubt about it – the wife of Prince William has the most insanely glittering earring collection – but it doesn't always cost in the thousands.

In 2016, the mother-of-three wore a pair of drop earrings from Soru jewellery when she was on an official visit to Canada. Kate memorably wore a red dress by Preen which she teamed with a pair of £130 baroque, double-sided statement earrings which jewellery fanatics went crazy for and are still a sell-out style for the brand to this day.

