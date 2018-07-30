Lady Kitty Spencer just wore the most gorgeous summer dress – and we need it

Lady Kitty Spencer had a fun-filled weekend, and looked incredibly stylish as always. The model had lunch alfresco at London's exclusive River Café and shared a group shot on her Instagram, which included actress Anna Friel and her daughter Gracie. The chic set of friends looked to be enjoying their gathering and Kitty, 27, dressed up for the occasion in a white floral Dolce & Gabbana dress which featured an on-trend, cold-shoulder detail and frills at the neckline and retails at £1500 online. Perfect for the summer, Kitty's dress was fitted at the bust and flared out slightly at the hip. We love the bold colour palette – it could be dressed up with jewellery for wedding or a party – or made to look casual with a pair of sandals. Top marks Kitty!

Lady Kitty looked fabulous in florals

Just last week,we were in awe of the model's handbag. The niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales rocked a glorious piece of arm candy - the 'Serpenti Forever Leather Shoulder Bag' by Bulgari, which costs an eye-watering £1680.

The fancy bag was made in a fabulous neutral-toned cream and had red piping around the edge, and of course the brand's iconic serpent head on the catch with a lightning-bolt clasp. The funky chain strap and top handle means it can be carried and worn cross-body. The Bulgari ambassador teamed her tote with a striking blue jumpsuit and classic sunglasses, but fans were more taken with her gorgeous Cocker Spaniel who was in the snap and looked almost as cute as the bag…

Kitty is wowing the fashion world right now and her social media platforms are getting bigger and bigger by the day - she now has 460,000 Instagram followers.

Fans love to see her elegant, ladylike style which she often shares online with her fans. Speaking to HELLO! Fashion Monthly last year, Kitty opened up about following trends and making the most of her frame, revealing: "I think the best thing about fashion and style is taking the bits that suit you and playing with them, rather than conforming to whatever the trends are. I dress for my shape and I like anything that goes in at the waist."

