Charlotte Hawkins just wore the most amazing ball gown and she looked like an actual princess

The ITV star stuns in a designer frock

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Charlotte Hawkins looked stunning on Saturday evening as she headed to the Andrerieu Maastrict concert in London. The 43-year-old pulled out all the stops with her glamorous attire - wearing the most beautiful ball gown which wouldn't look out of place in a Disney film. The Cinderella-style frock was from Pronovias - a brand famous for its jaw-dropping wedding gowns, so it comes as no surprise that the dress was designed with dreamy proportions. Priced at £720, it came complete with a floral basque with embroidered detail, and finished with a contrasting mint green silk skirt that fell to the floor. The mother-of-one shared a picture with her Instagram fans and they went crazy for her latest 'outfit of the day' with many followers taking to the comments section to offer their praise for the pretty design. One wrote: "Belle of the ball" another agreed, adding: "Wow! Truly a Cinderella dress - just gorgeous."

Charlotte looked gorgeous at the Andrerieu Maastrict concert

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant loves to bring the glamour at red carpet events and often turns to Pronovias when she needs that extra-special something.

£721, Pronovias

The blonde beauty also loves a variety of luxury stores for star-studded parties including L.K Bennett and Suzannah - both favourites of the Duchess of Cambridge.

On Sundays, the popular Good Morning Britain host has a slot on Classical FM, and even though she may be behind the mic, she always manages to look incredibly stylish.

Last week Charlotte wore a gorgeous leopard-print number by Sosandar and the eye-catching dress proved a big hit with fans. The £69 number featured the statement animal print on flowing, light fabric and featured a waist-defining skinny belt, a deep V neck and capped sleeves. Charlotte, 43, kept her makeup simple and wore her golden locks in a lightly waved style.

