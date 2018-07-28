Princess Charlene of Monaco proved her royal style credentials once again on Friday night when she arrived at the region's 70th annual Red Cross Gala in the most beautiful of Versace gowns – which was adorned in glittering scalloped details and featured flattering beading at the neckline. She teamed the showstopper with dramatic grey eye makeup, too, and a metallic box clutch bag. The royal arrived with husband Prince Albert II of Monaco, who looked dapper in a cream suit jacket, black trousers and a red bow-tie.

Charlene looked stunning in her Versace gown

Another gorgeous detail to the modern royal's look was a diamond ear cuff, which she teamed with a winding bangle-style bracelet as her only jewellery pieces – letting her dramatic dress do most of the talking. Charlene was gifted a beautiful red bouquet of flowers on her arrival, too, which actually matched perfectly with Albert's bow tie!

Charlene often makes a statement with her modern style choices, and was recently seen at the Monaco Grand Prix looking cool and casual in a striped shirt, white jeans and mirrored sunglasses – a style resembling that favoured by the Duchess of Sussex, who wore a similar ensemble for her recent outing at Wimbledon.

The royal added a cool ear cuff to her look

During another appearance at the motorsport event, the Princess looked sensational in a floor-length crepe silk dress by Swiss fashion house Akris, which featured an eye-catching multi-coloured graphic print and daring thigh-high split. The former Olympic swimmer teamed it with a pair of blue high-heeled court shoes and simple diamond stud earrings, too.

Charlene has developed a reputation for chic style since becoming a member of the Monaco royal family after marrying Prince Albert in 2011. Earlier this year in March she put on a stylish display at the region's Tournoi Sainte Devote rugby tournament, stepping out in a smart dark grey outfit consisting of a well-tailored utility jacket worn over over a black turtleneck sweater. She teamed the with tight-fitting black trousers, heeled ankle boots and a playful pair of cat-eye shades. Another style win for Charlene!