Kate Garraway just wore a really sexy dress – and it cost her just £36!

WOW! Kate Garraway looked hot-to-trot on Friday morning as she presented Good Morning Britain and fans went wild for her choice of attire. The 51-year-old blonde bombshell wore a dazzling, body-conscious tube dress in a gorgeous green shade that featured contrasting vertical stripes emblazoned across it in pink and yellow. The striking design was made in a tight material and hugged Kate's figure perfectly. She added a pair of bright pink court shoes which complimented her dress perfectly, and she decided to leave her jewellery at home, letting her dress take centre stage. Best of all, the fancy frock has a bargain price tag – it costs £36 from high street favourite Oasis and is available online now in all sizes.

Green goddess

Debbie Harper – ITV's head of wardrobe – put Kate's look together. The pair have worked together for a long time and the stylist knows what works well for Kate and her other clients - fellow presenters Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawkins and Laura Tobin. Debbie lists all the ladies latest looks on her Instagram account, 'Debbie Dresses' which she updates daily.

£36, Oasis

On Thursday morning, the mother-of-two looked red hot in scarlet-hued design which was from Phase Eight. Taking to Instagram, she remarked that her super-glam look was reminiscent of a certain Joan Collins! Captioning the shot, she wrote: "Channelling #dynasty’s #alexiscolby in this fab @phaseeight red number – perfect for #throwbackthursday!!"

Loading the player...

Discussing how she maintains her trim shape, the TV star revealed to Fit & Well magazine: "I tried different popular diets and I realised, because of the crazy shifts I do, I regulated my energy with sugar bursts. I didn't think I ate a lot of sugar but by 8am I've always had loads of chocolate."

MORE: Kate Garraway's pink and red Debenhams dress is a total bargain

So, Kate decided to cut out chocolatey snacks and her beloved morning coffees – loading up on vegetables. “I stopped drinking caffeine and now I eat avocados obsessively because I found one of the diets was high in good fat, medium protein and zero sugar – which is a bit extreme for me. But eating avocados and low-sugar foods help keep my energy levels up."

READ: Kate Garraway loves this Zara suit so much she wore it twice