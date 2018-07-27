Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie jetted to New York on Thursday as they attended a series of events in the Big Apple. The royal duo had a meeting with NEXUS at the UN headquarters and looked incredible as they posed for snaps. Beatrice, 29, kept it simple in a black cocktail-style frock which finished just past the knee and had a series of statement buttons at the shoulder. She wore he long auburn hair slicked back with a headband and finished with strappy high heel sandals. Bride-to-be Eugenie wore a floral dress by Erdem which featured a funnel neckline and had chic long sleeves. She teamed it with black studded stiletto heels and delicate drop earrings.

If you think Eugenie's dress looks familiar – you're right. The 27-year-old wore the very same design on the third day of Royal Ascot - Ladies' Day, in June. The £969 dress was part of Erdem's summer sale and featured a white background and flashes of blue and yellow floral detail. She teamed her fancy frock with a smart boater hat, by Sally-Ann Provan.

Erdem is a brand that the daughter of Prince Andrew regularly turns to - she even donned the label in January, when she announced her engagement to long-term-love Jack Brooksbank and posed for the official photograph.

The fashion-loving royal chose a beautiful floral dress which featured black, red, grey, yellow and blue blooms, with smatterings of appliqué detail and added black high heel shoes that came complete with a large bow by Jimmy Choo.

She had worn this dress before, too – in 2016 when she did an exclusive interview and shoot with Harper's Bazaar. Perhaps she has been taking tips from her cousin-in-law Duchess Kate, who is known for recycling some of her favourite fashion items.