Robbie Williams and his stunning wife Ayda Field had an action-packed Wednesday evening! The glamourous pair hop-footed to private members club Annabel's in Mayfair to celebrate Simon Cowell's partner Lauren Silverman's birthday. Ayda, 30, looked incredible in her party outfit, which consisted of a pink fuchsia dress made from velvet by Alessandra Rich. The striking design had a lace-trimmed edge, long-sleeves and a high neckline. She teamed it with a pair of black high-heel sandals which had a transparent strap and a large diamanté buckle. Robbie, 44, wore a bold floral shirt, black cropped jeans and a pair of studded trainers. What a stylish duo! Simon meanwhile, wore his trademark jeans and white shirt ensemble and birthday girl Lauren looked beautiful in black pencil skirt, gold off-the-shoulder top and high heel shoes by Christian Louboutin.

Ayda has hit the headlines recently – she is now one of the new X Factor judges on the upcoming show - alongside her former Take That singer husband - which begins at the end of August. Also in the line-up is One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson and of course, Simon. On her new and exciting role, Ayda remarked: "On a professional level I've auditioned for years so I know the highs and lows. I know what it takes to help people achieve their dreams. It's all about the auditionees, it's an organic process. The fact I get to work with Rob and against him is fantastic!"

At a press conference for the new series earlier this month, Robbie hinted that his children, in particular five-year-old Teddy, may appear on the show – especially as he revealed she even cries when he goes on stage and she can't!

Ayda, 39, and Robbie, 44, married at their Beverly Hills home in August 2010. They welcomed their daughter Teddy in September 2012, followed by their son Charlie in October 2014.

